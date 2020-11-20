e-paper
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release in movie theatres in the first quarter of 2021, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranvir Singh's 83 and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will release on big screen next year.
Ranvir Singh’s 83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will release on big screen next year.
         

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 have now been tentatively slated for the first quarter of 2021. The films were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news. He said, “ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet.”

 

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is the third instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise. The film boasts of some never seen before action and will also have special appearances by Ranveer as Inspector Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham. Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher are also a part of the film.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer in the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev besides several others like Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu stepping in to play several of his cricketer teammates.

The release of both the films is postponed by almost a year due to coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas in several parts of the country have now opened after almost seven months, ushering in a new era of ‘contactless’ movie watching in the shadow of a pandemic with alternate seating, 50% capacity and packaged snacks. The SOPs mandated by the Union government include one seat distance in halls, 50% capacity, masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius.

Besides mandatory temperature checks, masks, pedal-operated touch-free hand sanitisers, multiplexes have gone digital with e-tickets instead of traditional paper tickets, self-check in with QR codes, sharing of the auditorium’s seat chart and location of the seat and online ordering of food and beverages.

(With PTI inputs)

