Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to his kids

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:06 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana might have played many romantic heroes in the movies, but in real life, he is a married man with two school-going children. While his son Virajveer is eight, his daughter is six. The actor once found himself in a spot when he was asked how he explained the plots of his quirky films to his children.

During an appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan, Ayushmann spoke about how he explained the plots of some of his most popular films, such as Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to his kids.

Explaining Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which his character suffered from erectile dysfunction, he said, “Agar ye hota to tu na hota (If this had happened to me, you wouldn’t have been born).” Explaining the concept of his debut film Vicky Donor, he said, “Beta, papa ke isi talent ki vajah se aaj tumhara wajood hai (Son, your existence is due to this talent of your father).” The actor played the role of a sperm donor in the film.

Talking about Badhaai Ho, he said that he would tell his kids, “Don’t leave us alone when we are old.” In the film, his character’s middle-aged mother unexpectedly gets pregnant.

Ayushmann’s latest film, Gulabo Sitabo, was released on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown. His last theatrical release was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a gay character. He is currently shooting for his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown, Chandigarh.

