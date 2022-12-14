Akshay Kumar says Avatar The Way of Water left him 'spellbound', wants to bow down to 'genius' James Cameron

The first reviews of Avatar The Way of Water have raved about the sci-fi extravaganza. A name that has joined the legion of critics praising the films is Akshay Kumar. The actor watched the film in Mumbai on Tuesday night at a special screening that was attended by several Bollywood celebs. On Wednesday, Akshay took to Twitter to share his brief but glowing review of the film and some mighty praise for the director James Cameron. Also read: Avatar The Way of Water movie review: James Cameron's sequel is a stunning spectacle

Akshay tweeted, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.” The actor tagged the film’s director James Cameron in the tweet and praised him. “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on,” his tweet further read.

Akshay Kumar's tweet in praise of Avatar The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel is the second of a planned franchise of five films and is expected to take a massive start at the global box office, amassing $525 million in its first weekend as per some estimates. James Cameron has said that the future of the franchise depends on how this part does at the box office. In an interview he implied that the film needs to cross $2 billion in lifetime earnings to be considered profitable. It’s production, which has lasted several years, boasts of a high budget due to the visual effects on offer.

The film has received positive response from critics. The Hindustan Times review reads, “Much has been said over the last few years of the slow death of the theatrical experience. Avatar: The Way Of Water is a stunning spectacle that is mounted by a passionate filmmaker who knows exactly how to mould action and emotion together for an enjoyable time at the movies.”

Avatar The Way of Water brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet this time around. The film releases theatrically worldwide on December 16. With 52,000 screens across the globe, it is the widest release ever in cinema history.

