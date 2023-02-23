Akshay Kumar says ‘India is everything to me’ as he talks about Canadian citizenship row: Forgot that I had the passport

Actor Akshay Kumar recently said he feels bad whenever people comment about his Canadian citizenship without knowledge. He had earlier revealed that had applied for an Indian passport in 2019, but Covid delayed the process, during the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Recently he credited India for his success and called himself ‘fortunate.’ Also read: ‘Very soon’: Akshay Kumar gives update on his Indian passport application

Now during an interview in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aajtak, Akshay said he feels bad when people say things without knowing the reason behind his Canadian citizenship. “India is everything to me... Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything...”

The 55-year-old actor also touched upon his lean phase in Bollywood when his more than 15 movies failed at the box office in the 90s. "I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'come here'. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhit. My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada..."

Last year, Akshay shared an update about his application, which he promised in 2019. He told Hindustan Times, "Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya. Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.”

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Selfiee. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars him with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is slated to release on 24 February 2023.

