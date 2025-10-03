Akshay Kumar shares shocking incident when a stranger asked for nude pics from daughter Nitara during video game

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident that occurred with his daughter, Nitara, during his speech at a cyber safety awareness programme in Mumbai. The actor shared that the issue of cybercrime is growing rapidly, and there is a need for schools to educate children about it. Akshay Kumar urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister to introduce a weekly "Cyber Period" for school students.(PTI)

What Akshay said

During his speech, which was shared by news agency ANI, Akshay said, “I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that allow you to play with others. You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there, like how are you and where are you from… Then suddenly a message came, ‘Are you male or female?’ So she replied female. And then there was a message which read, ‘Can you send me nude pictures of yours?’ It was my daughter. She switched off the whole thing, and she went and told my wife.”

Akshays urges for ‘cyber period’ in schools

Akshay went on to add, "This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime... I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week on the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime."

Akshay married Twinkle in January 2001. They share two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.