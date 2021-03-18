Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fixing makeup in moving bus
Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fixing makeup in moving bus

Akshay Kumar has shared a video from Ayodhya, where he has begun the shoot of his film, Ram Setu. He shared a video of the film's other two leads, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the bus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Akshay Kumar with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay Kumar is in Ayodhya with the team of his upcoming next, Ram Setu. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as they fixed their makeup on a moving bus.

In the video shared by Akshay, Jacqueline is seen perfecting her eyeliner while Nushrratt is fixing her lipstick. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha."

Nushrratt also shared photos with Jacqueline. "Grateful to seek blessings in the Holy land of Ayodhya for #RamSetu," she captioned her post.

The team met the main priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Satyendra Das, on Thursday and performed mahurat shot in his presence. The mandap from the puja ceremony that took place in Ayodhya sees the team seeking blessings from Lord Ram for their upcoming movie.

Akshay wrote in the caption of the post, "Aaj shree ayodhya jee mein film 'ram setu' ke shubhaarambh par bhagavaan shree raam ka aasheervaad praapt hua (Today, the blessings of Lord Ram were received at the launch of the film 'Ram Setu' in Sri Ayodhya)."

The Good Newwz actor had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

