Akshay Kumar shows Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘jugaad' to curl her hair during helicopter ride, watch

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Ram Setu. Akshay has now shared a funny video featuring Jacqueline's ‘jugaad’ to curl her hair mid-air during a chopper ride.

Sharing a video of Jacqueline on his Instagram page, Akshay wrote, “Ladies, here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter @jacquelinef143.”

Jacqueline is seen sitting in the window seat of a chopper, in a white tee, with her hair left loose. She lets some of her hair flow outside the small hole in the window to curl them with the help of the wind outside.

A curious fan asked, “Iske liye upar jana hoga kya (Would we have to go up in the air for this?).” Another commented, “Sambhal ke ma'am kahi zulfein na udd jaye (be careful, ma'am, you might just lose your hair to the wind).” One more fan reacted, “Wow nice trick.”

Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali next year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be available for Amazon Prime subscribers in India.

Besides Ram Setu, Jacqueline's other upcoming projects include Kick 2, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. Akshay also has several projects in the pipeline, including Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, OMG – Oh My God! 2, and Raksha Bandhan.

(With ANI inputs)