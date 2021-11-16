Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shows Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘jugaad' to curl her hair during helicopter ride, watch
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shows Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘jugaad' to curl her hair during helicopter ride, watch

Akshay Kumar has shared a video of his Ram Setu co-star Jacqueline Fernandez ‘curling’ her hair in a helicopter.
Akshay Kumar has shared a video featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Ram Setu. Akshay has now shared a funny video featuring Jacqueline's ‘jugaad’ to curl her hair mid-air during a chopper ride.

Sharing a video of Jacqueline on his Instagram page, Akshay wrote, “Ladies, here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter @jacquelinef143.”

Jacqueline is seen sitting in the window seat of a chopper, in a white tee, with her hair left loose. She lets some of her hair flow outside the small hole in the window to curl them with the help of the wind outside. 

RELATED STORIES

A curious fan asked, “Iske liye upar jana hoga kya (Would we have to go up in the air for this?).” Another commented, “Sambhal ke ma'am kahi zulfein na udd jaye (be careful, ma'am, you might just lose your hair to the wind).” One more fan reacted, “Wow nice trick.”

Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali next year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Also read: Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays 'Hindustan ka sher' in first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances

Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be available for Amazon Prime subscribers in India.

Besides Ram Setu, Jacqueline's other upcoming projects include Kick 2, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. Akshay also has several projects in the pipeline, including Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, OMG – Oh My God! 2, and Raksha Bandhan. 

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar jacqueline fernandez
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ananya shares first post since being questioned by NCB in Aryan Khan drug case

5

Will Smith's King Richard gets a star-studded premiere in California. See pics

Farah gives glimpse of Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'beautiful and emotional' wedding

Shehnaaz breaks down while promoting Honsla Rakh after Sidharth Shukla’s death
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP