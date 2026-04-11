Akshay Kumar stunned by massive crowd as thousands cram in Noida mall to get his glimpse: 36 saal me itne log nahi dekhe

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. For the film, the team has taken the old school route of city tours, with the star recently visiting Delhi-NCR. During the Bhooth Bangla team’s pit stop in the national capital, Akshay and the cast visited a mall in Greater Noida West, where the actor was stunned by the huge turnout. Videos of the massive crowd in the mall have since surfaced on social media, showing how surprised Akshay was to see the turnout.

Thousands gather at Noida mall, Akshay stunned

Akshay Kumar during the promotions of Bhooth Bangla in Greater Noida West.

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Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav visited the Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West on Friday as part of the ongoing promotions of Bhooth Bangla. Videos from the event show thousands of people crammed in the mall, with many even dangerously standing on the escalator railings, and others hanging perilously close to the railings of the aisles in the higher floors of the mall. On the ground floor, the stars interacted with the crowd on a temporarily erected stage.

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{{^usCountry}} In one video, Akshay can be seen talking to the crowd. He says, “Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe (It’s been 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall).” The camera then panned to the other side, showing thousands of people in the atrium and crowded on each floor, cheering for Akshay. Where is the civic sense, asks the internet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one video, Akshay can be seen talking to the crowd. He says, “Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe (It’s been 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall).” The camera then panned to the other side, showing thousands of people in the atrium and crowded on each floor, cheering for Akshay. Where is the civic sense, asks the internet {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Akshay and the film’s team was praised for how they interacted with such a large crowd and even kept them entertained, many social media users criticised the large turnout and the way the crowd treated the mall. Visuals showed people damaging the standees and other installations while leaving as the event concluded. “Akshay Kumar is a good actor but please don't put your life in danger for him,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Akshay and the film’s team was praised for how they interacted with such a large crowd and even kept them entertained, many social media users criticised the large turnout and the way the crowd treated the mall. Visuals showed people damaging the standees and other installations while leaving as the event concluded. “Akshay Kumar is a good actor but please don't put your life in danger for him,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, “This is so irresponsible. I wish the schools and parents at home start teaching basic civic sense to the kids.” One video questioned the crowd’s civic sense, showing the destruction caused by fans in the aftermath.

About Bhooth Bangla

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Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and director Priyadarshan’s reunion after over a decade. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to release in theatres on April 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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