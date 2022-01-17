Akshay Kumar thanks Twinkle Khanna for ‘21 years of adventure’ with pic from anniversary date, fan calls them ‘cuties’

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Akshay penned a heartfelt note for Twinkle on social media.

Akshay posted a picture with Twinkle and wrote, “Twenty-one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina. #21YearsOfAdventure."

Twinkle commented on the picture with a heart emoji. A fan called the couple “cuties” while many congratulated the couple and dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Twinkle posted a picture with Akshay sitting at a table and wrote a long caption wishing him on their anniversary. She wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji (sister-in-law), how is Bhai Sahab (brother), kids fine? Ok, Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter.”

Akshay and Twinkle fell in love, while they were shooting for Umesh Mehra's film International Khiladi in 1999. The couple later tied the knot on January 17, 2001. Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their first child Aarav in 2002 and their second child, a daughter, Nitara in 2012.

Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His next project is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will essay the role of love-interest Sanyogita. He also has Farhad Samji's Bachchan Panday in the pipeline. The film will also star actors, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

