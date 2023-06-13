Akshay Kumar told me Teri Mitti is the best song of his career, says singer B Praak

Singer B Praak says when Akshay Kumar first heard Teri Mitti, the National Award-winning song from his 2019 film Kesari, he called the singer and told him it was the best track of the actor's career. Praak says it's one of the best compliments he's received in his music career. (Also Read: Song remakes are all about the treatment: B Praak)

B Praak and Akshay Kumar have collaborated on songs like Teri Mitti and Filhall

Praak is good friends with Akshay, and their friendship dates back to Anurag Singh's period war film. Teri Mitti, composed and sung by Praak and written by Manoj Muntashir, was set against the climax of Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

B Praak and Akshay Kumar's friendship

"I can never forget what Akshay sir said to me after listening to Teri Mitti. He's always promoted me since, and done it very genuinely," Praak said in an interview with Mashable.

He recalled narrating another track, Filhall, to the actor when they were recording Teri Mitti. While Akshay didn't commit to Praak then, his team called the singer up a month later and offered him to be a part of the music video. Even when Praak clarified that it's a single, and not part of a film, the actor agreed to be a part of a standalone music video.

Filhall, sung by Praak, composed and written by Jaani, was filmed on Akshay and Nupur Sanon, the sister of actor Kriti Sanon.

Other Bollywood songs by Praak

Along with Teri Mitti, Praak is best known in Bollywood for singing Mann Bharrya 2.0, a rehash of his own song, for the climax of Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The song was filmed on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Praak also revealed in the same interview that Dharma Productions had already shot the climax and showed the visuals to Praak, and the singer thought Mann Bharrya is the perfect background music for the extremely emotional climactic scene. The song gained further popularity after the recent wedding of Advani and Malhotra in February.

