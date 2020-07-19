e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / B Praak’s Filhall starring Akshay Kumar amongTop 10 World’s Fastest Music Videos to reach 300 million views

B Praak’s Filhall starring Akshay Kumar amongTop 10 World’s Fastest Music Videos to reach 300 million views

Filhall, sung by B Praak, and written by Jaani, ranks at number 4 on the list, beats the likes of Psy and Camilla Cabello.

music Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:26 IST
Rishabh Suri & Shreya Mukherjee
Rishabh Suri & Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actors Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in a still from Filhall.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in a still from Filhall.
         

After creating several records, Filhall is at it again. Sung by B Praak, written by Jaani, and starring actor Akshay Kumar and debutante Nupur Sanon, the song now stands at number 4 position on the list of Top 10 World’s fastest music videos to reach 300 million views on YouTube!

It has beaten tracks such as Gentleman by Psy and Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, which rank in at number six and 10 respectively.

An elated Jaani tells us, “We are extremely happy and falling short of words right now to express our feelings. Securing number 4 position in the top 10 fastest music videos that have reached 300 million views on YouTube only goes on to say the kind of love people have showered on our song and my music label desimelodies . We would like to thank everyone for their support. We’re looking forward to creating more such milestones... It has been an amazing experience to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir , Ammy Virk and Nupur Sanon on the song and thanks to B Praak for singing the song so well and Arvinder Khaira for directing such a beautiful video. I’m sure our fans would be delighted to watch more of such collaborations.” 

Before this, Filhall, in January this year had become the most liked Indian song on YouTube worldwide with over 5.8 million views in just two months of its release. The track itself had touched millions of hearts, owing to it’s sad story about two lovers who meet each other after parting ways, many years later, and realise they still have feelings which can’t be expressed.

A second part to the original was also announced by Kumar soon after the phenomenal response to Filhall. “The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2.” he had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Maharashtra’s highest ever spike of 9,518 new cases take Covid-19 tally past 3.1 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest ever spike of 9,518 new cases take Covid-19 tally past 3.1 lakh
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In