Akshay Kumar turns Nushrratt Bharuccha's personal photographer, reveals how she arrives on Ram Setu sets

When Akshay Kumar isn't acting, he's doubling up as a photographer and Nushrratt Bharuccha has given us the latest proof of it. The actor, who is working with him on Ram Setu, took to her social media account and revealed how Akshay turned photographer for her on the sets of the movie.

A few weeks ago, he had turned photographer for his Bachchan Panday co-star Kriti Sanon. In the picture, Nushrratt smiled for the camera while Akshay took a close-up shot. Sharing the picture, she said, "Classic... captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu." Akshay, on the other hand, shared a picture of Nushrratt posing beside huge food containers and joked about it. The actor said, "That’s how @Nushrratt arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu."

Lunch Box star Nimrat Kaur was left in splits. Sharing Akshay's tweet, she said, "wow!! That’s a LOT of letters @akshaykumar hope there’s something vegan in there?!"

On Tuesday, Akshay announced he has commenced the shoot for Ram Setu. The actor shared his first look from the sets of the movie and asked fans for their feedback on it. The actor sported a salt-and-pepper look, with a stole around his neck and a pair of glasses to complete his look. "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he said.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The director informed Hindustan Times earlier this month that the movie will be shot predominantly in Mumbai. Talking about Akshay's character, he said, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."