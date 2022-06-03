Akshay Kumar wanted to 'reclaim history' with Samrat Prithviraj, felt many Indians didn't feel proud of it

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which was earlier titled Prithviraj, released in theatres on Friday. Akshay plays the 12th-century king, Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, in the film. Akshay has called Samrat Prithviraj an educational film, even requesting a mandatory screening of the historical drama in schools. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the director of the film, revealed in a new interview that Akshay wanted the film to 'reclaim history.' Also Read| Akshay Kumar requests fans who watch Samrat Prithviraj to 'not give out spoilers' that reveal 'several aspects' of film

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed historical dramas like Chanakya and Pinjar, said that unlike his other films, he didn't have the option to take cinematic liberties with Prithviraj Chauhan. He also revealed that he had completed the film's script in 2004 itself, but wanted a talented actor to star in it. It was after a conversation with filmmaker Aditya Chopra that Akshay Kumar came on board to play the role.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi told PTI, "In 2018, I coincidentally met (producer) Aditya Chopra. He said this is a massive film, it will need a huge actor. Till that one big actor doesn't come on board, this film will have to wait. Then, he talked to Akshay. Akshay spoke to me and said 'I'm ready to do the film. (But) the current narrative of history is such where a section of people in India don't feel proud... Can we reclaim our history? If we can, then I'm willing to do this.' Soon, everything fell into place."

Chandraprakash and Akshay will collaborate once again on 2022's Diwali release, Ram Setu. The director was also a creative producer on Akshay-starrer Oh My God (2012).

Samrat Prithviraj, which revolves around The First Battle of Tarain between the king Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rana. It marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who stars opposite Akshay as Sanyogita.

(Inputs from PTI)

