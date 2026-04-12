Emotional fan cries on meeting Akshay Kumar, actor wins hearts as he shares hug, dances to Teri Ore with her. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Taking the old-school route of city tours for promotions, the actor recently visited Delhi NCR. He stopped by a mall in Greater Noida West, where he interacted with fans. A video from the event surfaced online showing Akshay consoling a female fan who became emotional upon seeing him and later even dancing with her.

Akshay Kumar consoles emotional fan, dances with her

Akshay Kumar dances with fan at Bhooth Bangla promotions.

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The video showed a fan breaking down in tears as she stepped onto the stage to meet Akshay. The actor hugged and comforted her before asking if she would dance with him. The fan happily agreed. Akshay then performed a romantic dance with her to his popular track Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng. The audience could not stop hooting and cheering as Akshay danced with the fan.

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{{^usCountry}} His sweet gesture won hearts on social media. One fan wrote, “He just gave lifetime memories to her.” Another wrote, “What a down-to-earth person.” Another commented, “Kitti khushnasib h ye lady. Apne favourite hero se mil li (She is so lucky to have met her favourite hero).” One user wrote, “So sweet, he made her day.” Another commented, “I am also crying but aunty’s luck much better than me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His sweet gesture won hearts on social media. One fan wrote, “He just gave lifetime memories to her.” Another wrote, “What a down-to-earth person.” Another commented, “Kitti khushnasib h ye lady. Apne favourite hero se mil li (She is so lucky to have met her favourite hero).” One user wrote, “So sweet, he made her day.” Another commented, “I am also crying but aunty’s luck much better than me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, Akshay was seen addressing the crowd and saying, “Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe (It’s been around 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall).” The camera then panned across the venue, showing thousands of people packed into the atrium and gathered on every floor, cheering for the actor. About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, Akshay was seen addressing the crowd and saying, “Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe (It’s been around 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall).” The camera then panned across the venue, showing thousands of people packed into the atrium and gathered on every floor, cheering for the actor. About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The horror-comedy marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after over a decade. Previously, the duo delivered hit films such as Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, and De Dana Dan. Fans are excited to see whether the pair can recreate their magic on screen. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Goof Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews beginning on April 16 from 9 pm onwards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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