Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla tickets offered on one plus one in 2nd week of release as film grosses 200 crore worldwide

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on April 17 and has since grossed over ₹195 crore worldwide. In its second week of release, the makers have announced a one-plus-one offer on tickets, which might ensure good occupancy in theatres during the weekdays and the upcoming weekend.

Bhooth Bangla makers announce one plus one offer

Akshay Kumar in a still from Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

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Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, one of the producers of Bhooth Bangla, announced on Tuesday evening that tickets for the Akshay film are going on sale. The production house wrote, “Why witness the madness alone when you can double it?” and announced that the offer code BHOOTHBANGLA can be used while booking tickets on BookMyShow.

On Wednesday, too, they announced: “Iss Bangle mein entry solo nahi milti… plus one zaroori hai (Entry in this bungalow is forbidden for one, a plus one is mandatory). Buy 1 ticket and get 1 free on @bookmyshow. Offer live now!” The offer, which has been live since April 28, Tuesday, will continue till May 3, Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla box office performance

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{{^usCountry}} The offer seems to be working because Bhooth Bangla saw a jump in collections and higher occupancy on Tuesday. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film had 15% occupancy on Tuesday and collected ₹4.35 crore, compared to Monday’s 11% occupancy and ₹3.50 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offer seems to be working because Bhooth Bangla saw a jump in collections and higher occupancy on Tuesday. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film had 15% occupancy on Tuesday and collected ₹4.35 crore, compared to Monday’s 11% occupancy and ₹3.50 crore collection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹121.25 crore net in India, as of Tuesday, and ₹195.08 crore worldwide. The filmmakers announced on Wednesday that the film grossed ₹203.65 crore worldwide. The film has maintained momentum despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, and Michael, released on April 24. It remains to be seen how much it collects over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹121.25 crore net in India, as of Tuesday, and ₹195.08 crore worldwide. The filmmakers announced on Wednesday that the film grossed ₹203.65 crore worldwide. The film has maintained momentum despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, and Michael, released on April 24. It remains to be seen how much it collects over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after their 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and marks their reunion after 14 years.

Bhooth Bangla tells the story of Arjun (Akshay), a London-based man, and his sister (Mithila). When she suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens when he decides to go ahead with the wedding forms the story.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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