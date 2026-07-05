Akshay Kumar's production house issues legal warning, claims Hera Pheri 3 exclusive worldwide rights in public notice

The legal battle around Hera Pheri 3 has taken another turn. Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has published a public notice in the July 4, 2026, edition of trade magazine Complete Cinema, stating that it is the sole and exclusive holder of the rights to produce and commercially exploit the film. The notice also warns members of the film trade and other businesses not to enter into any agreement with any third party claiming rights over Hera Pheri 3 without the company's approval.

Cape of Good Films claims exclusive rights over Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri.

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A screenshot of the public notice was shared by Akshay Kumar's fan club which was reported by Bollywood Hungama. It has been addressed to the general public as well as stakeholders across the Indian film industry, including distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators, syndicators and other concerned parties.

The notice reads, “Notice is hereby given to the public at large, and to the Indian film trade in particular, including without limitation all distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT and streaming platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators, syndicators, and all other persons and entities concerned, that Cape of Good Films LLP is the sole and exclusive holder of an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered licence to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialise, and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled 'Hera Pheri 3' ('the Film'), together with all rights therein, across all modes, media, platforms, technologies, and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised.”

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{{^usCountry}} It further states, “All persons and entities are hereby called upon to recognise and respect the aforementioned rights of Cape of Good Films LLP and are further cautioned against entering into any arrangement, transaction, negotiation, representation, or dealing with any third-party claiming rights in or relating to the Film without the prior written authorisation of Cape of Good Films LLP.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further states, “All persons and entities are hereby called upon to recognise and respect the aforementioned rights of Cape of Good Films LLP and are further cautioned against entering into any arrangement, transaction, negotiation, representation, or dealing with any third-party claiming rights in or relating to the Film without the prior written authorisation of Cape of Good Films LLP.” {{/usCountry}}

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The notice also carries a legal warning, saying, “Any person acting contrary to this notice shall do so entirely at their own risk, and Cape of Good Films LLP reserves all rights and remedies available in law and equity.”

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What this means

The public notice comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3. The film has remained in the spotlight in recent weeks after filmmaker Priyadarshan announced that he would no longer be directing the much-awaited comedy. He also levelled serious allegations against producer Firoz Nadiadwala, claiming he was repeatedly insulted during their interactions. The director further said he believed Hera Pheri 3 had the potential to become one of India's biggest film franchises if he had helmed it.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Priyadarshan recalled one such incident and said, "Firoz told Akshay, 'You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That's my only request.' He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri (2000) looked like a poor man's version and that he had to edit my five-hour movie. I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country's biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could've made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay, Suniel and Paresh requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited."

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Hera Pheri 3 was originally expected to bring back the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, with Priyadarshan directing the film. However, the project has gone through several setbacks. Paresh Rawal briefly stepped away from the film in May 2025 before rejoining the cast, and the project has remained caught up in legal disputes.