Akshay Oberoi says cousin Vivek hasn't been involved in his career, for reasons he doesn't 'ever want to get into'

Actor Akshay Oberoi has said that because of reasons that he isn't 'aware of', his cousin Vivek Oberoi and Vivek's father, Suresh Oberoi, 'have not been a part' of his career in the film industry. Akshay is known for his performances in films such as Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi.

In an interview, Akshay spoke about going 'solo' in his career, despite coming from a 'film family', and why it doesn't 'bother' him that he didn't get the assistance that he perhaps could have.

He told a leading daily, "I think people out there who know me and know my journey, are aware that it’s all been kind of solo. I'm sure, somewhere because Vivek and Suresh tauji were actors, that must have inspired me. So I'll never take that away from them. Unfortunately, for whatever circumstances, which I'm not even really aware of, nor do I ever want to get into, because it doesn't bother me, they were not a part of my journey. You know, it would have been probably a little bit helpful for me maybe, maybe not."

He continued, "I'm grateful that whether they were instrumental in my career or not, that aside, I'm grateful that they chose this line because that's how I had the confidence to do it. Because I felt if my blood could do it, why can't I? I'm a fan of who they are. I'm a fan of their work. They're both tremendous actors. So I would actually like to thank them. We don't speak as often as we should. But I'd like to thank them for even starting and especially Suresh tauji for coming here to Bombay in the '70s."

Akshay will soon be seen in the third season of Amazon's Inside Edge, which also features Vivek. Although they wont be 'in the same frame' with each other, they will be a part of the same scene, he said.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he survived in the industry because he loves his job. “That is the only reason why I’ve survived so many years. Otherwise, the way my career started, with a lot of rejections, failure and flops, I should have packed my bags and left a while ago," he said.