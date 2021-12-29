e-paper
Akshay Oberoi on completing a decade in Bollywood: A lot of my work is getting its due only now

Akshay Oberoi on completing a decade in Bollywood: A lot of my work is getting its due only now

Actor Akshay Oberoi talks about completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry, and how he had a lot to learn from his low phase.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:18 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web shows Flesh and High in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web shows Flesh and High in 2020.
         

Actor Akshay Oberoi has been a part of showbiz for a decade now, and the initial lows, in retrospect, seem good to him. He explains, “I started off as a child actor and then it’s been 10 years acting as an adult. It’s better than the start, I have learnt a lot. I met fascinating people, and became a working actor, that’s what I wanted. Whatever happens now, I feel I am finally cementing a position, and honed my craft enough. Even if there is a screwup somewhere, I will learn from it.”

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Isi Life Mein (2010) and followed it up with Pizza (2010), Laal Rang (2016) and Gurgaon (2017). While all didn’t do wonders commercially, they got him noticed. Enough for him to get offers for the web, which changed his career around.

 

Oberoi says, “For me, 2020 has been a very good one, with shows such as Flesh and High. The number of people who watched it, the reviews, was really nice. It was a good follow up to the work I have done till now. I feel Gurgaon is getting its due now, because a lot of work technically was not even distributed well enough. Beyond that, OTT has been really beneficial to my career.”

Summing up his experience so far in showbiz, he says it’s not just Bollywood which is tough. “It’s tough to survive in any industry across the world. Your film’s commerce has to do well in order for you to your next work, there is no one way to make it. For becoming a doctor, you know what all you have to study, but to become an actor you have to work. That said, passion makes you do really crazy things. I don’t know how I had the patience and attitude to keep going,” he recalls.

He doesn’t shy away from listing his failures too, and adds, “So many films failed. All of those failures and misses are painful while going through. But now that I look back at it, it made me the actor I am.”

