Akshay Oberoi takes to learning the piano as part of prep

Actor Akshay Oberoi is currently busy taking piano lessons to slip under the skin of a pianist for his upcoming project. The actor says that he has always been fond of music and is “excited” that he is finally able to learn an instrument.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shares, “I’ve been meaning to learn it for a while now. That’s one of the best parts of being an actor. You learn new skills. I would feel let down by myself if I discontinue playing it after the five to six classes that I’ve had. I’m happy to learn it, as it will help my knowledge of music get deeper.”

Akshay Oberoi during his piano class

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the importance of music in his life, Oberoi says, “I keep listening to music throughout the day, be it in my vanity, car or home. Even my son, Avyaan, is obsessed with music. I also use it a lot for my work in terms of prepping for a character.”

The Madam Chief Minister actor believes that learning any form of art helps a performer hone their craft. “(Konstantin) Stanislavsky, the greatest acting teacher of all times, used to say that the best actors are those who are learned in every form of art,” he says, elaborating, “There’s an inherent rhythm in the piano and learning it can also help you with time scale. Similarly, an actor needs to grasp a certain rhythm and time for every dialogue. All art forms help feed off of each other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But this isn’t the first time that he has tried to make his characters look believable: “For Flesh, I learnt Bengali and went to Kamathipura. For Pizza (2014), I slept in a cemetery to get what it feels to be very scared. I always do things that help me delve deep to get the truth out of me while performing.”