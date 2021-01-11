Akshay Kumar unleashes meme fest as he recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double’ dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri in new pic
Akshay Kumar is riding high on humour these days. Days after he defined how his 2020 was, he has now shared a new picture of himself with a hilarious caption.
The picture shows him in a black tee and denims, with bright yellow headphones hanging around his neck and a bright yellow suitcase in his hand. He shared it on Instagram with the caption, "When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’," along with laughing emojis.
The dialogue about the scheme is actually from his 2006 comedy film Phir Hera Pheri. The film had Akshay's character Raju approaching Bipasha Basu's Anuradha with ₹50 lakh to get it double but she cons him.
His fans and friends, however, had a field day laughing over the funny post. It received more than 8000 comments within 30 minutes. A fan asked him, "Sir, is this sign of Hera Pheri 3?" Another commented, "Babu bhaiya be like 'tu ja re'." One more said, "Raju bhaiya mujhe bhi paise double karane hai (Raju bhaiya, I also want my money to get double)." One echoed Paresh Rawal's dialogue from the film and said, "Jor Jor se bol ke logo ko scheme bta do aap."
Many also flooded Twitter with funny memes from the film. Here are some of the funniest ones.
The picture can also be a still from one of his upcoming films. Akshay is currently shooting for his next, Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. He recently unveiled his look from the film that showed him with a blue eye lens. He shared it on Instagram with the caption, “New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. Akshay essays the role of a gangster while Kriti plays a journalist in the film.
