Alankrita Anup Sahai: Overcoming personal loss tougher than the work stress

Actor-model Alankrita Anup Sahai have started the New Year on fresh note, putting her best foot forward and leaving all the baggage behind.

“The year gone by was not an easy one. I lost my father and it was really tough to come to terms with not having him around. At one point of time, I felt as if I have lost my alter ego. It was obvious to face severe anxiety. It was for my mother and sibling that I decided to recollect my strength and look up,” says the Love per Square Foot and Namaste England actor.

Sahai is expecting that this year will help her to heal better. “I have triumphed over work related anxiety pangs multiple times but on personal front it ‘s totally a different face-off. It leaves one bruised for a long time. Thankfully good work came my way and took me back to the sets. That helped me a lot and made me look forward to life. Now, I wish that this year brings a lot of good stories and characters for me that will keep me occupied in a positive way.”

Talking about her upcoming projects Sahai, adds, “I have completed two films including Dead Girls Don’t Talk and Tipppsy slated to release this year. Also, I am busy with an OTT project, so for now my acting assignments are keeping me on my toes. Besides, my association with various important social causes with my team is helping me to hope for a brighter year ahead.”

