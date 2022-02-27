Alanna Panday and her fiance Ivor McCray reveal why Ananya Panday didn't attend their engagement party

Alanna Panday and her fiance Ivor McCray responded to several of their fans’ questions in a new video on their YouTube channel. They also revealed if they will settle in India and spoke on why Alanna's actor-cousin Ananya Panday didn't attend her engagement party. They also replied to a question on who would get married first--Ananya or Alanna's bother Ahaan Panday. (Also Read | Alanna Panday’s fiance Ivor jokes about getting beers with Shah Rukh Khan, calls himself ‘big Salman Khan fan’. Watch)

In the video, when asked why Ananya Panday didn't come to her engagement, Ivor said, "She was doing a movie." Alanna added, "She was shooting for her movie. Her entire family came, Rysa, my aunt and uncle were there. I just couldn't have her. I just know how important that movie was to her, so I completely understand that she had to go for that."

At this, Ivor asked Alanna if they should reveal the real reason, which he joked was a big argument with Ananya. "We were yelling at each other. And I was like don't come to our wedding." Alanna laughed and said that people 'love to think that though'.

A person asked when their families will meet each other. Alanna and Ivor said that though they have been together for two years, their families haven't met yet. Alanna said, "My mom said she's coming here in April and we're gonna meet your family. Our extended families will meet at the wedding, I guess."

When they were asked if they would settle in India, Alanna said, "Probably not, We'll always have two homes. Our base will always be here." Ivor added, "Maybe we could have a house there in Goa."

On who would get married first, Ananya or Ahaan, they both said that it will be Ahaan. Alanna said, "He's a romantic at heart. Girls, when Ahaan falls in love he will love you forever."

Alanna and Ivor got engaged in Mumbai in November last year. Sharing several pictures from the occasion on Instagram, Alanna had written, "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends & family before we head back to LA today! @ivor." Several celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan, sister Alvira and mom Salma Khan were part of the festivities.

In November itself, Ivor had proposed to Alanna in the Maldives. Sharing photos on Instagram, Alanna had written, “Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day, Ivor.”

