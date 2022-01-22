Alanna Panday’s fiance Ivor jokes about getting beers with Shah Rukh Khan, calls himself ‘big Salman Khan fan’. Watch

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and her fiance Ivor McCray V answered fans’ questions in their new vlog. They opened up about a variety of topics, from their upcoming wedding to what they like and dislike about each other.

On being asked about the wedding date, Ivor said, “I want the world to be back to normal because I want to bring friends and family to India and I can’t do that right now. Everyone needs a work visa to get in, so I need India to - this is a call to the Indian government - reduce your restrictions so I can bring my family.”

“We want to have our wedding so please let foreigners into the country. We do want to have two weddings - an Indian wedding and a white wedding. We’re looking at a year, year-and-a-half, because it’s two weddings, it’s so much to plan. The one that I want to have in India, in Jaipur, is going to be a three to five-day wedding,” Alanna added.

Alanna was also asked if she has met Shah Rukh Khan. “Yes, I have. He has not,” she said. Ivor joked, “What do you mean? Me and Shah Rukh Khan got beers the other day when we were in India. He was teaching me dance moves.”

“You guys are going to say that I am being partial but I would say Ananya obviously,” Alanna said, on being asked about her favourite Bollywood actor. “Or Salman Khan. Big Salman Khan fan,” Ivor chimed in.

Alanna and Ivor also talked about what they love, dislike and tolerate about each other. “Something I love about you is how silly you are and you always make me laugh. You are just kind of dorky and so cute at the same time. You take the seriousness out of some situations and make them fun,” he said, adding that he dislikes ‘how long it takes for (her) to get ready’.

Ivor joked that he is Alanna’s ‘personal Uber driver’ and said, “I tolerate your ability to not drive.” She said that she loves his positivity and how loving and thoughtful he is. She dislikes his ‘last-minute nature’ and tolerates his procrastination, she added.

On being asked about the number of kids they want, Alanna said, “This is a battle, I want two, he wants four.” After some back-and-forth, she said, “Maybe we will meet in the middle at three.”

