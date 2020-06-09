Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna says she got rape threats after posting a bikini pic: ‘Educated women in our country talk like this’

bollywood

Taking a stand against cyberbullying, Alanna Panday, daughter of fitness expert Deanne Panday and cousin of actor Ananya Panday, has revealed that a woman threatened her with rape after she posted a photo in a bikini. She said while she was shocked, this has now become an “everyday part” of her life. Her mother and fitness expert Deanne Panday also added to her testimony.

The model and internet celeb shared a note on Instagram, “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday.”

The note read, “I’ve had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a picture in a bikini.She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child.”

She also shared a screenshot of a woman’s Instagram profile and captioned it, “Educated women in our country still talk/think like this. According to her bio she’s either a doctor or a nurse.”

Her mother Deanne also added to her post in the comments section. She wrote, “This is the same person who sent me messages saying I am bringing up my daughter in the wrong way and I should be ashamed .. that you are influenced by Bollywood so that’s why you wear less clothes.She also said you have no assets .. so you wear these clothes for attention.She said a lot more as it’s all on your previous Instagram post .. her nasty comments.”

A day before, film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor had shamed a man for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army in her web show, XXX: Uncensored. Taking a standing against cyber bullying, she had told Shobhaa De during a chat, “This gentleman who thinks that he’s the ‘patriot of the year’ decided to come out there, abuse my mother and me. And now, he has openly put a rape threat on a social platform. This is now no longer about the army or sexual content because the idea of this is ‘rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother’ for making sexual content. It means sex is bad but rape is okay.”

