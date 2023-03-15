Bride-to-be Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shine bright in first pictures from haldi ceremony

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday hosted her haldi ceremony in Mumbai with her fiance Ivor McCray. Their first pictures are out and it's filled with love. They will be tying the knot on on March 16th, 2023. Also read: Ananya Panday, Bhavana, Chunky Panday deck up in ethnic looks for Alanna Panday pre-wedding bash

The pictures feature them twinning in similar-coloured traditional outfits. While Alanna wore an ivory-coloured lehenga with lots of pastel-coloured embroidery on it, her fiance opted for a stripped kurta. The first photo features them smearing haldi on each other's faces while big smiles.

It's followed by a candid photo of the couple, clicked before the ceremony. They were also showered with flowered petals during the pre-wedding festivities. They seemed lost in love in all of the mushy photos.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. She is an influencer. Her fiance Ivor is a photographer and videographer. The two are based out of Los Angeles and have come down to Mumbai for their wedding ceremony.

The couple recently held a pre-wedding event, which was attended by actor-cousin Ananya Panday and brother Ahaan Panday among others. They are also hosting a sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night. Celebrities including Ananya, Chunky, Bhavana Pandey, Karan Mehta, Maheep Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Kim Sharma, Vidyut Jammwal, Suhana Khan, Tanisha Mukerji, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza, Iulia Vântur and Dino Morea were also seen arriving at the venue. Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri too joined them.

Alanna and Ivor have been engaged since November 2021. He proposed to her in the Maldives and she accepted. Later, she shared photos of her proposal and announced her engagement. Alanna wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!" She keeps sharing glimpses of her life with Ivor on her social media handles.

