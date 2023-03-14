Helen, Salma, Deanne Panday and others arrive for Alanna Panday's mehendi at Sohail Khan's house

Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna Panday arrived for her mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at actor Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai. Alanna was seen arriving at the venue with Deanne. Also read: Ananya Panday attends a pre-wedding party for cousin Alanna Panday with all-white dress code

Bride-to-be Alanna Panday wore a mint-coloured floral lehenga with minimal jewellery. She added lots of flowers to her hair curls. Deanne Panday, on the other, wore a peach lehenga with gold-tone jewellery. Chikki opted for a salmon-pink sherwani suit.

Meanwhile, groom-to-be Ivor McCray twinned with Alanna in the same coloured sherwani. He posed in front of the paparazzi with Alanna's brother Ahaan Panday who came wearing a blushing pink traditional outfit.

Sohail Khan and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri also joined the ceremony with husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. Karan Mehta, Suniel Shetty, Helen, Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi were also snapped arriving for the pre-wedding festivities. Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday and her family are also likely to reach Sohail's house soon for the celebrations.

Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri , Atul Agnihotri, Alaviaa Jaaferi and Karan Mehta at Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

Alanna is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Ivor Mccray in Mumbai on March 16, 2023. They recently held a pre-wedding bridal party at her home in Mumbai. It was a white-themed party with actor Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday in attendance. Her parents, actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Panday and sister Rysa Panday, were not seen in any photos clicked by media.

Alanna Panday is a model and social media influencer. Her fiancé Ivor is a photographer and videographer. According to news reports, their haldi ceremony will be held at the Panday home. The wedding will be held at the Taj Palace. The couple has been engaged since November 2021 and lives primarily in the US.

Sharing the photos of her secret proposal, Alanna had earlier announced her engagement. Ivor had gone down on a knee on an exotic beach in the Maldives to pop the question. Alanna wrote in a post, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”

