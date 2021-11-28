Alaya F on turning 24: Next year will be career defining for me

As Alaya F turns 24 today, the actor is ready to take back control of her professional life. She confesses that the pandemic derailed her plans a bit, adding that she has put things back on track.

“My journey in the industry has been a roller coaster ride. My first film was released, and soon the whole world went into a lockdown,” shares Alaya while referencing her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, which came out early last year.

For the past one and a half years, she believed that her career was over. She states, “Now, that everything has opened up again, I see work has started up again. I am back on the set, doing what I love. In fact, the next year will be very exciting for me because I have a whole bunch of projects coming out that I am shooting, or have already shot”.

“I just finished shooting Freddy, and now shooting another film that has not officially been announced yet. I am also shooting U-Turn,” says the actor, stressing that every role will bring a different side of her personality out.

She is excited to resume this chapter of her life after a brief hiatus. “I am grateful for that experience because it taught me a lot, but I didn’t get to do a lot of other things. Now, I’m happy that I’m going to be able to take back control of my professional life and hopefully do my best,” admits the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi.

This is what makes her 24th birthday today extra special, as she expresses, “My year of 24 and 25 will actually be quite interesting, because I have a lot of things coming out, and it will be career defining for me”.

Alaya goes on to say that she prefers intimate birthday celebration to large parties every year. “I like to have people that I really love to be there. That’s how I like spending my birthday because I’m a big stressor in life. If I have a big party or a bigger scene, I will probably be so stressed that I won’t be able to have much fun. So, there will be just 20-25 friends hanging out. I find it easier to host and just chill,” she laughs, explaining that she didn’t plan a birthday getaway due to her work schedule.

So, what are the special plans for the day then? “I will be having a few of my close friends at my place, and have not planned anything hectic,” says the actor.