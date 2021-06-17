Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alaya F says she encountered a ghost in her New York apartment: 'I saw this quick flash go past me'
bollywood

Alaya F says she encountered a ghost in her New York apartment: ‘I saw this quick flash go past me’

Alaya F talked about a hair-raising experience that she had when she was living in New York. She said that a ghost lived in her apartment.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Alaya F said that she had a ghostly experience in New York.

Actor Alaya F shared a spooky experience that she had when she was studying in New York. She said that a ghost inhabited her apartment and ‘lots of creepy things that would happen’.

In a new interview, Alaya F said that she would hear ‘loud footsteps’ at odd hours and the shower would turn on by itself. However, once, she actually saw the ghost. Her friend felt something strange as well.

Speaking to Tweak India, Alaya said, “When I was living and studying in New York, there was a ghost in my New York apartment. I used to hear loud footsteps in the middle of the night. Sometimes, the shower would turn on randomly. There were lots of creepy things that would happen.”

“Then, one day, something happened where, from the corner of my eye, I saw this quick flash go past me. I was like, ‘did you see that?’ and she was like, ‘I didn’t see anything but I felt something hit me like this as though someone was running by me’. That's when I was like, ‘Okay, there is something else going on here’, and then I was really terrified, I didn’t want to go back to my home,” she added.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra channels ‘hot girl summer’ energy in crop top and shorts. See photo

Alaya made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday. She played a young girl who comes to London in search of her father and finds out that she is pregnant with her boyfriend’s child. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

In March, Alaya starred in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya, in which she played a new-age bride who wears leather jackets and sneakers at her wedding. The video was directed by Punit Malhotra.

alaya f new york

