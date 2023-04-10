Alaya F schools people causing ‘faltu' road accidents, internet reminds her 'first wear your seatbelt'. Watch

Actor Alaya F is grabbing attention ever since she posted about her being frustration with those, who don't follow traffic rules. She posted a video from her car, where she pointed out bikers, who were caught taking illegal U-turns. It seems like she was in London. While several social media users praised her for raising her voice about safe driving, a few also pointed out that she was herself not wearing seatbelt. Also read: Alaya F says she will be dancing all day as Priyanka Chopra names her as the next Bollywood superstar

Alaya F will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's film U-Turn.

In the video, Alaya, “Do aur biker ne abhi illegal U-turn liya hai. It's just so frustrating. Hadd hai carelessness ki. Yeh illegal U-turns lene walo k sath na sanch me kuch karna chahiye kyuki na koi driving sense hai, na koi traffic sense hai aur common sense toh bilkul bhi nahi hai. It just bothers me so much because aise hi logo k waja se kitne sare faltu k accidents hote rehte hai (Did you see two more bikers took illegal U-turns? There is no stopping to this carelessness. One must really do something about it because these people don't have any sense about driving and traffic. They are the reason why accidents happen on road)."

“I feel like inka license cancel karwana chahiye because honestly they just don't learn. Mujhe rules thore walo ne sakt nafrat hai. I just can't deal with this behaviour. I don't know ye log kab sudhrenge but aap log please rules follow karo. Be responsible, illegal U-turn mat lo and just be good citizens (I wish their driving license gets cancelled. They might never learn but please follow traffic rules and don't take illegal U-turns).”

She also added, “Sorry for the rant but I just can't stand it anymore. So Frustrating.” Reacting to the post, a user commented, “First, you wear your seatbelt.” Another one said, “You can count the rule breakers cos u r in abroad. These rule breakers are in millions in our country. Unfortunately, getting driving license is easier than booking a train ticket through IRCTC in our country." Someone said, “Congratulations on your new film U turn. Can’t wait. @alayaf.”

Alaya is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. She made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and fetched the Best Female Debut trophy at the 2021 Filmfare Awards. She will be next seen in filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's U-Turn. It's the official Hindi remake of the Kannada film of the same name. It revolves around a journalist who finds herself involved in the mysterious deaths of a number of people after taking a U-turn on a highway by removing roadblocks.

Alaya was last seen in the musical love story Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She has films like Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani and Sri, with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

