Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia welcome first child; Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others offer congratulations

Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia have become parents for the first time. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account on Sunday to announce that he and Alicia were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday. Many Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section to offer congratulations. Also Read| Jogi director Ali Abbas Zafar says film was 'impossible' without Diljit Dosanjh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali shared a picture of his wife cradling her baby bump as she posed against a wall to reveal the good news. In the caption, he penned a sweet note for his wife, and also shared the name of their daughter.

He wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life."

He added, "She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar." Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija's names at the end of his message. He wrote, "Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia have become parents.

In the comments section, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Ranveer Singh commented, "Bhai," while Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Badhai (congratulations)." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Blessing and more! Heartiest congratulations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Grover commented, "Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho!! (Congratulations). Welcome Alija!" Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations… Masha allah," while Tiger Shroff said, "Mubarak ho guru ji (Congratulations Sir)." Kritika Kamra, Neha Bhasin, Karishma Kotak, Ayesha Khanna, Sandhya Mridul, and Hiten Tejwani also offered congratulations to the couple.

Ali, known for films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, tied the knot with Alicia in January 2021. The filmmaker also recently marked the release of his Netflix film Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh. He has action movie with Shahid Kapoor, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON