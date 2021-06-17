Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen wedding pic on wife Alicia's birthday, calls her 'universe that keeps me alive'
bollywood

Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen wedding pic on wife Alicia's birthday, calls her 'universe that keeps me alive'

Ali Abbas Zafar, who got married in January this year, has wished his wife Alicia on her birthday and called her his 'universe'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen pic from wedding to wish wife on her birthday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has shared unseen pictures from his wedding on Instagram to wish his wife Alicia a happy birthday. He also wrote a short message for her in the post.

Ali Abbas Zafar can be seen standing next to Alicia in one of the pictures that he shared. It is an unseen image from their wedding day and the couple is dressed in traditional attire. He also posted another picture, a close-up of his wife.

The Tandav creator shared the pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to the universe that keeps me alive."

Ali married Alicia in January this year, and later shared pictures from the wedding. He captioned them, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar (heart emojis) . Mine for life. Welcome to the Family."

Talking about Alicia, the filmmaker had previously revealed that she had worked in his film Bharat, which starred Salman Khan. She appeared in a song that was picturised on Disha Patani.

Also read: Shweta shares pic of video call sessions with children: 'Never-ending stories'

Ali had also spoken about how he wooed Alicia. “She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way. She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed," he had told Mid-Day in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ali abbas zafar tandav

Related Stories

bollywood

Did Kiara Advani pose topless again for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar? Alia Bhatt goes 'Wowza'

UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:41 AM IST
tv

Shweta Tiwari shares pic of video call sessions with Palak and Reyansh from Cape Town: 'Never-ending stories'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP