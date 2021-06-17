Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen wedding pic on wife Alicia's birthday, calls her 'universe that keeps me alive'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has shared unseen pictures from his wedding on Instagram to wish his wife Alicia a happy birthday. He also wrote a short message for her in the post.

Ali Abbas Zafar can be seen standing next to Alicia in one of the pictures that he shared. It is an unseen image from their wedding day and the couple is dressed in traditional attire. He also posted another picture, a close-up of his wife.

The Tandav creator shared the pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to the universe that keeps me alive."

Ali married Alicia in January this year, and later shared pictures from the wedding. He captioned them, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar (heart emojis) . Mine for life. Welcome to the Family."

Talking about Alicia, the filmmaker had previously revealed that she had worked in his film Bharat, which starred Salman Khan. She appeared in a song that was picturised on Disha Patani.

Ali had also spoken about how he wooed Alicia. “She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way. She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed," he had told Mid-Day in an interview.