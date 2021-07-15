Ali Fazal cancelled his 'grand' proposal to Richa in the spur of the moment, did something 'cute' instead

Actor Ali Fazal has spoken about how he proposed to longtime partner Richa Chadha. He said that he planned a 'grand' surprise for her, but forgot all about it some days earlier as he got swept away in a romantic moment and ended up proposing to her there and then.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have worked together on the Fukrey films, were supposed to get married in 2020, but they had to delay their plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the proposal, Ali told Cosmopolitan India, "I did plan something grand for her. I remember we got three days off, and we had gone to the Maldives and the plan was to come back and ask her to marry me. It was some crazy helicopter thing, with things flying in the air, and probably a hundred people would have seen. So I was a little nervous. But while we were in the Maldives, I had planned a surprise dinner for her birthday...it was on an island, and we were in the middle of the ocean, so it was very romantic. And I was just sitting there and admiring the beautiful sky and I decided to propose in the moment—it was as clichéd as it could get. It is weird because that’s the kind of thing I used to mock my friends for. I’d tell them that this only happens in movies. But then I was like, ‘Screw it!’ and I just went ahead with something simple. I thought it was kind of cute.”

He said that they intend on celebrating 'with close friends and family' when it is finally safe to tie the knot, and that they'll host a reception in Mumbai. The couple sparked off rumours that they'd secretly tied the knot recently, after a post by Ali. He said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that the wedding will happen 'very soon, hopefully'.