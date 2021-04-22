Ali Fazal extends his care and support for his staff as India grapples with the second wave of Covid-19

With the second wave of Covid-19 and rise in cases again, Ali Fazal has been taking care not only of himself but his staff as well.

The Mirzapur actor ensured that his entire staff comprising of his spot boy, driver, hair and make-up team, and others, who in fact even travel with him on almost every shoot that he goes to, are absolutely safe. While he arranged some of his staff to be sent back to their home towns and ensured they are all tested regularly, before leaving and upon reaching there but also got access to healthcare and basic medical facilities for their families.

Ali says, “My staff is an extension of me. They are my limbs. Especially, Saajid, who is pretty much our chief-of-staff, apart from driving me all around town, he is family. Therefore, his family will always be connected to me. I keep dialogue open both ways.”

Fazal says their safety is of utmost importance to him and he goes the extra mile to make sure they are safe. Although, the actor tries his best to avoid travelling at this time, he also does his best to stay safe and keep everyone around him safe as well.

Talking about his relationship with his staff, he philosophies, “Artists do tend to dissolve themselves in the make-believe sometimes. And for me, my staff is like a mirror. While a mirror to a world, we tend to conveniently ignore, they keep me grounded. The sense of privilege and ownership is a trait households are cursed with in India. It goes deep in our societies. But we try to keep it democratic at our end. I suppose, the fact that I am talking about it probably comes from a place of hierarchy of some sort. Maybe, one day we will break that too. For now, we coexist.”