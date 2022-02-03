Ali Fazal jokes he and Richa Chadha are like ‘Bunty-Babli’, on the run from ‘shaadi police’

Ali Fazal had a rather funny reaction to a news report claiming that he and Richa Chadha are planning to tie the knot next month. He compared him and his girlfriend to ‘Bunty-Babli’ and joked that they are on the run from the ‘shaadi (wedding) police’.

Taking to Twitter, Ali wrote, “Arey bhailog, ek montage iss saari speculation ka banega. 2 saal se bunty-babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. but why? #karaakarheerahenge (Guys, a montage can be made of all the speculative reports. The police have been chasing Bunty and Babli for the last two years. To get back, they got half of Bollywood married off but could not catch these two. But why? #WillDefinitelyGetThemMarried) Jk. Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing.”

Currently, Ali and Richa are in a live-in relationship. They were planning to get married in April 2020 but their plans have been indefinitely stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in December, Ali said that he and Richa have not yet locked a wedding date. “We have been dying to do this (get married). It is pending. Earlier, there was the lockdown and this year the second wave… so the delay. Moreover, when things opened up, both of us had to wrap up pending shoots, so there was no time,” he said. “As for March 2022... maybe but right now, I am clueless. We are trying to make it work,” he added.

Ali and Richa, who starred together in the Fukrey films, will reunite for the third part of the franchise. The two have also announced their first production venture, Girls Will Be Girls, under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the film, which has a mother-daughter relationship at its heart.

