Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have no qualms about them doing intimate scenes with others: ‘Mostly, it’s really awkward’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were asked about their response to each other doing intimate scenes on screen with other actors and if it ever made them feel possessive. The two appeared in the latest episode of Feet Up With The Stars.

Richa said that there is ‘nothing in the least romantic’ about shooting intimate scenes. “As far as the kissing and the making out… Kyunki hum wohi karte hai na toh hume pata hai (Because we do it, we know) there is nothing in the least romantic about it.”

“You are kissing and ek uncle aa ke, ‘Thermocol upar karo thoda’, ‘tongue nahi dikh raha hai’ (an uncle comes and wants the thermocol to be adjusted, tells you to show more tongue)... Mostly, it’s really awkward,” she added. Ali said, “I am a believer of this. Intimate scenes are most organic when they are actually choreographed.”

Ali and Richa, who worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, have been in a relationship for several years. They were planning to tie the knot in April last year but their wedding has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, they moved in together, into a sea-facing house.





Recently, in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Ali said that his and Richa’s wedding should happen ‘very soon’. “Socha thoda paisa kama le pehle kyunki kaam bhi toh ruk gaya na. Toh celebrate karne ke liye kuch rokra chahiye (Thought of earning some money first as work has also stopped. We need money to celebrate),” he quipped.

Earlier this year, Ali and Richa announced their first production venture, Girls Will Be Girls, under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the film, which has a mother-daughter relationship at its heart.