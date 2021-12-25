Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ali Fazal on wedding date rumours: Richa and I have been dying to do this
bollywood

Ali Fazal on wedding date rumours: Richa and I have been dying to do this

After reports that the couple plans to tie the knot in March 2022, Ali Fazal shares that “they are trying to make it work”.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 07:44 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to tie the knot in April 2020 but their plans had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Post recent reports that the couple had locked in on March 2022 for their intimate wedding, with only family and close friends in attendance and functions in New Delhi and Mumbai, we reached out to Fazal for details.

Commenting on wedding date reports, the actor shares, “We have been dying to do this (get married). It is pending. Earlier, there was the lockdown and this year the second wave… so the delay. Moreover, when things opened up, both of us had to wrap up pending shoots, so there was no time.” Fazal, who is shooting in Saudi Arabia, for his Hollywood project Kandahar will be stationed there till January end. He states that he is asked about his wedding date quite often by the media and says, “As for March 2022... maybe but right now, I am clueless. We are trying to make it work.”

The couple met on the sets of their film Fukrey (2013), dated for a few years, and in December 2019 Fazal proposed to Chadha on her birthday while on vacation in Maldives.

