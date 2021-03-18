Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made the most of their Wednesday by stepping out for a lunch date. The two are living together in Mumbai and took out time to enjoy a scrumptious meal at a restaurant.

Sharing two candid pictures from the lunch outing on her Instagram account, Richa wrote, "Lunch date with bae. Swipe to next to see a person distracted by food. @alifazal9 ... #date." While the first picture showed the couple seated at a table while waiting for their order, the second picture showed Ali excitedly waiting for his food.

Ali shared a screenshot of Richa's post on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Its a good day. Love you."

Richa also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories to give a better look at the food they had ordered, and captioned it, "Me vegan, he baingan." She shared another picture of her vegan platter which included kimchi rice, salad, miso soup, lemon ice tea, tapioca bao and lotus root. She further wrote, "Who said vegans don't have healthful variety in their food choices? It's hard when one's traveling but not impossible."

Richa Chadha shared a glimpse of their food.

A look at Richa's vegan platter.

Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for a few years and were supposed to tie the knot in April last year. However, the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Ali and Richa will now be seen together on screen again in Fukrey 3. They had featured in the earlier two instalments though were not cast opposite each other.

The couple recently launched their production banner Pushing Buttons Studios and announced their first project -- the coming-of-age story Girls Will Be Girls. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the movie from her own script. Set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town, the story is about 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never came of age herself.