Ali Fazal shares fun moments with Gerard Butler from the sets of their upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar

Ali Fazal is certainly having a ball on the sets of his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures from the sets with co-stars, including the film's lead Gerard Butler.

In the post, Ali poses with Gerard along with other Kandahar co-stars Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, and Vassilis Koukalani. Ali is seen holding a large egg in his hands in the pictures, dressed in a red costume. Gerard, meanwhile is wearing a cowboy hat along with a brown leather jacket and cargo pants.

Captioning the pic, Ali wrote, "This one is for LOVE!! Christmas with the Kandahar gang!! Some here and some still on the dance floor.. and am sorry I have no freakkn clue why I am holding an ostrich egg in my hand!!! Or is it?? (WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK , T Afghan Rex )."

Further addressing his co-stars, Ali added in the post, "Am sorry Gerry Butler am just tagging you now.. gonna shake things up at your instagram station a little..!! Navid jan, you are all heart and i love you . Thats all. Bahador meet me soon. Vas I got the reservation!!!!!!"

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar is based on true incidents and draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. Gerard Butler, who plays the lead in the film, is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. Although best known for starring as King Leonidas in 300, he has also worked in films like Reign of Fire, Machine Gun Preacher and the Olympus Has Fallen film series.

According to Deadline, Ali has a supporting role in the film. Ali is no stranger to Hollywood, having worked in Victoria & Abdul opposite Judi Dench and in a cameo in Furious 7. He will also be soon seen in an ensemble cast headlined by Kennath Brannagh and Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie's book of the same name.

