Ali Zafar praises Dilip Kumar's perfect singing in old video: ‘Amazed and in awe’

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar is smitten by late actor Dilip Kumar's singing talent. On Tuesday, he shared a video of Dilip Kumar as he sang perfectly at an event years ago. (Also read: When a weak and ill Madhubala met Dilip Kumar one last time after his wedding with Saira: ‘Shezadi mil gai’)

The video showed Dilip Kumar in a smart, dark suit, singing a song. He sang masterfully, hitting every note perfectly. Ali wrote with the video, “Amazed and in awe of Dilip Kumar sahab’s singing skills. This is live. Hear the vocal texture, the sur, lagao, expression. He could’ve done his own playback but I think being a perfectionist didn’t feel was something he should do. People close to him can share more on it I guess.”

Fans of the late actor loved the video. “Wow really treasure clip my Dilip sahab amazingly sung,” wrote one. Someone even commented, "Your obsession with India and Indians continues."

Ali's appreciation post for Dilip Kumar comes days after he slammed Javed Akhtar for his comments on Pakistan during his recent visit to the country. Akhtar, who was in Pakistan for a festival in memory of celebrated Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, said Pakistanis should not feel offended when India talks about the 2008 terror attack. He also attended a gathering where Zafar performed a couple of songs written by him.

"I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further," Zafar said later in an Instagram post without naming Akhtar.

"We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people," he added. Tackling criticism over his performance, videos of which were circulated widely on social media platforms, Zafar said he was not aware of what Akhtar had said. "I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing - verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media," the 42-year-old singer said.

