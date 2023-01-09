Alia and Ranbir look cute as a couple, hold hands as they watch a football match in stadium. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently took out time to step out for a football match. They cheered for Mumbai City FC, Ranbir's co-owned team, as it took on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple was seen watching the game from the stands and later congratulating the players for their win. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home; fans ask ‘is Taimur excited to meet Raha?'

Ranbir was in his blue team jersey and denims and also wore a cap, as he walked hand in hand with Alia, who was in a black jacket and denims and had her hair simply tied in a ponytail. They were seen walking on the field, meeting the players and posing for the cameras after the match. In other pictures, they were seen discussing the game while watching the match from the stands. They were also seen holding hands as they hoped for their team's win.

Ranbir is a football freak and used to play for the team earlier along with his other industry friends. He also announced the name of his daughter Raha in a similar fashion. To announce her name, Alia had shared a picture of them holding her in their arms with a picture of a Barcelona jersey framed on a wall behind them. The baby's name ‘Raha’ was printed on it. Even FC Barcelona had acknowledged the development. Sharing the same picture on Twitter, FC Barcelona had written, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

The couple tied the knot in April last year and welcomed Raha on November 6 the same year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia had shared an Instagram post that read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

They are currently busy with baby duties. Alia is often spotted when she steps out for her yoga routine. She will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal.

