Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home; fans ask ‘is Taimur excited to meet Raha?'

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, their elder son Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor visited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Sunday. Several of their videos and pictures were shared online in which they were seen heading inside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's home. At first, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur visited Karisma's place for a get-together. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click Raha's photos; treat them to snacks, show daughter's pics)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared pictures from Karisma Kapoor's home. In the first photo, Saif, Reema Jain, and Natasha Nanda smiled and posed for the camera as they sat on couches and chairs. Kareena wrote, "Jam fam". In another photo, she gave a glimpse of a few dishes and tagged Karisma. She wrote, "Lolo ke ghar ka feast (Feast at Lolo's home)."

For the outing, Kareena and Karisma twinned in black and white outfits. Saif opted for a blue shirt and denims while Taimur Ali Khan was seen in a white T-shirt and shorts. Kareena posed for the paparazzi and also waved at them. In a video shared on Instagram, Taimur was seen trying to open the car door to get inside. Reacting to the post a fan asked, "Is Taimur excited to meet his sister Raha?"

In several pictures, they were seen outside Ranbir's home as they got out of their cars. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor at her son's residence. Neetu opted for a printed cream top, white pants, and heels. She also carried a bag with her as she got out of her car.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia wrote in an Instagram post, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced Alia's pregnancy in June 2022.

Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book, The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush, which will be out in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles.

