Alia Bhatt and ‘smooth operator’ F1 driver Carlos Sainz reunite for L’Oréal Paris Italian ad promo, internet calls it the ‘best collab ever’. Watch.

Alia Bhatt and Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz are an unlikely pairing, but that is exactly what has caught fans’ attention. The Bollywood actor and Spanish racing driver have come together for a L’Oréal Paris campaign that is now airing on Italian television. Both Alia and Carlos are global ambassadors for the beauty brand, but seeing them share the screen has still come as a surprise to fans. The campaign brings together Alia’s Bollywood following and Carlos' Formula 1 fanbase, creating a crossover that has quickly entered online conversations.

How the Alia-Carlos crossover began

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz team up for L’Oréal Paris campaign after Cannes 2026.

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The two stars first grabbed attention with their L’Oréal Paris collaboration at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The brand brought together several of its global ambassadors for a campaign reel featuring Alia, Carlos and fellow F1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Now, an advertising campaign that they seem to have shot together at the time is being aired on Italian television. In the new ad, which is going viral on social media and being shared by fans, the two are promoting L’Oréal Paris Elvive, the brand’s popular global haircare range designed to address different hair concerns, including damage, dryness, and lack of shine.

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} The campaign has also sparked plenty of reactions on X, formerly Twitter. Fans have been sharing clips and comments about seeing Alia alongside Carlos, with some clearly more jealous than others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign has also sparked plenty of reactions on X, formerly Twitter. Fans have been sharing clips and comments about seeing Alia alongside Carlos, with some clearly more jealous than others. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "They keep pairing Carlos with Indian baddies in these ads 😭" Another reacted, "Bruuuh this is so cool I wanna see it all 😭." One fan jokingly summed up their feelings about the pairing, writing, "My girl Alia with smooth operator I'm jealous of you girl!!!"

Some fans have even called the collaboration the "best collab ever", with the unusual combination becoming one of the main talking points around the campaign.

Alia and Sainz as L’Oréal Paris ambassadors

Alia joined L’Oréal Paris as a global brand ambassador in 2024. At the time, the brand described her as an "award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur" who "embodies L’Oréal Paris' core values of inclusion and empowerment". She made her L’Oréal Paris debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

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Carlos joined the beauty brand in early 2025 as the face of its Elvive haircare line. L’Oréal Paris highlighted his "passion, raw talent, fair play, respect, and unwavering determination" while announcing the partnership. His association with the beauty brand also surprised fans, particularly after billboards featuring the F1 driver appeared across Madrid.

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The brand’s global ambassador lineup also includes Charles Leclerc, who joined in 2026, as well as Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria.

Alia Bhatt's next

Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF Spy Universe's first female spy story, Alpha, with Sharvari. The film bombed at the box office. The actor will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled for a January 21, 2027, release.