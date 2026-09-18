Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 BMC schools on PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday with a pledge to give back. On Thursday, September 17, Alia wished the Prime Minister on social media and announced that the couple will support the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by helping refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 schools

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday with a pledge to give back.

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Alia Bhatt marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with a message on social media and also announced a new initiative with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has pledged to help refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai, with the schools being identified based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sharing her birthday wish, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.”

Deep Dive What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan initiative that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are supporting? The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a campaign focused on collective community efforts and public welfare activities. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are supporting it by pledging to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai. Why did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor choose to refurbish BMC schools on PM Modi's birthday? They chose to refurbish BMC schools to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and to contribute to creating better learning spaces for children as part of their civic responsibility. How are the schools chosen for refurbishment in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan? The schools for refurbishment are identified based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan initiative.

Alia also spoke about the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and its focus on collective efforts and giving back to the community. As part of the initiative, she and Ranbir will support the revamp of the selected BMC schools, with the aim of creating better learning spaces for children. She added, "To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc, helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."

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{{^usCountry}} The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan began on September 17 and is set to run for a month, marking Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public life. The campaign includes several public welfare activities, from blood donation and health camps to cleanliness drives and plantation programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan began on September 17 and is set to run for a month, marking Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public life. The campaign includes several public welfare activities, from blood donation and health camps to cleanliness drives and plantation programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood celebrities wish PM Modi

Alia and Ranbir were among several Bollywood names who shared birthday wishes for PM Modi. Salman Khan also posted a message on X, addressing him as ‘PM Sahab’ and wishing him on his birthday before signing off with ‘Jai Hind’.

Shah Rukh Khan extended his wishes as well, hoping for the Prime Minister’s good health, happiness and fulfilment. He also wished him continued strength and positivity. Akshay Kumar shared his birthday message in Hindi and highlighted the idea of marking the occasion through service. He encouraged people to help those in need and bring happiness to others. Actors including Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Alia Bhatt's next

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On the work front, Alia was last seen in Alpha with Sharvari. She will next share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, which is set for 2027 release. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming production, Don’t Be Shy, on Prime Video.