Vicky Kaushal praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, talks about sequel; says this when asked about Love and War

When a reporter asked update about his upcoming film Love and War, he said, “Abhi toh festival ki baat karte hai. Usme abhi bhi waqt hai (Let's talk about the festival now. There's still time for that).”

Vicky said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker, he's got a great cast together, and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much, and I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai."

Actor Vicky Kaushal has talked about filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge. He spoke to news agency PTI on Wednesday at the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) in the national capital.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will screen 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital. The festival opened at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony and a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.

All about Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that released in theatres in December 2025 and earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. The film released on March 19 and has already amassed over ₹900 crore at the box office, as per PTI.

About Vicky's films, his new movie Vicky has headlined Aditya's directorial debut movie Uri The Surgical Strike in 2019. He was last seen in Chhaava (2025), which is an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. It also features actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.