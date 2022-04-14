Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's houses decked up as the couple is set to tie the knot today

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on Thursday. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor had confirmed to paparazzi on Wednesday that the wedding will indeed take place on Thursday. Now a look at Alia and Ranbir's decked up houses and the streets on which they are located, is enough to confirm that the their wedding is going to be a beautiful affair. Also read: Karisma Kapoor shares first photo after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. See here

Alia's residence in Juhu was lit up with lights as the wedding functions took off on Wednesday. Alia's house is washed in white and was decorated with lights from top to bottom.

Alia Bhatt's house in Juhu.

Similarly, Ranbir's Pali Hill residence was decorated on the occasion. Even the street in front of it was lit up with lights hanging from trees. A video of the place shows fans gathering around the area to simply look at the decorations in awe.

While Neetu and Riddhima have themselves confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had earlier said that the nuptials are scheduled for April 15.

The haldi and mehendi ceremony was held at Ranbir's residence Vastu on Wednesday. Ranbir's close family members like Neetu, Riddhima and her daughter Samara, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain, Shweta Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among those who were spotted at the function. From Alia's side, her mom Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were present during the ceremony.

As the wedding celebrations began, Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra team also wrote congratulatory messages for the couple. As a gift for the two of them, romantic stills from Brahmastra were unveiled for their fans, which also shared a glimpse of the song Kesariya. Brahmastra is the first film together and is slated to hit theatres on September 9 this year.

