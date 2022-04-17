Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan attends in incognito mode with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora

The post-wedding party of newly-married couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday night was attended by their families, friends, and many celebrities. Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's happiness knows no bounds as Alia Bhatt's kaleera falls on her, Akansha Ranjan pouts. See pics)

Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, were among the prominent Bollywood celebs who were part of the festivities.

Shah Rukh Khan's car was seen entering the party venue. However, a black cloth completely covered the back seat giving no glimpse of the actor. The bash was held at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu apartment in Bandra where he and Alia tied the knot on Thursday after five years of dating.

Celebrities at Alia and Ranbir's party.

Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra, music composer Pritam Chakraborty were the names from Bollywood who arrived for the party.

Neetu, Riddhima, Bharat were dressed in shimmery black western outfits. Ranbir's cousin Nitasha Nanda opted for a black and purple sequined outfit. While Soni was decked in a black western outfit, Shaheen Bhatt wore a sequined golden attire.

Gauri was dressed in a black outfit, Karisma opted for a black and white dress, Malaika was seen in a pink dress, and Arjun wore a black outfit. Karan and Ayan also dressed in shimmery black outfits for the wedding reception. Shweta wore a white outfit.

Though many pictures from inside the party have not been shared, Riddhima, on her Instagram Stories, shared a selfie with Ranbir. The siblings smiled for the camera. Ranbir was dressed in a black suit, white shirt, a printed tie, and pants. Behind him, his jersey was seen on the wall.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair. Alia shared pictures from her wedding as well as mehendi ceremonies on Instagram. The couple's wedding ceremony was an intimate one with the couple's family members and close friends in attendance.

