Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Katrina Kaif says 'may you conquer the world', Priyanka Chopra calls her beautiful
bollywood

Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Katrina Kaif says 'may you conquer the world', Priyanka Chopra calls her beautiful

As Alia Bhatt turned a year older, a number of film stars including Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others had wished on the occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday.

Alia Bhatt got special birthday messages from a number of her industry friends such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Kareena also posted a picture of the Raazi actor and wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can."

Katrina Kaif, who was previously in a relationship with Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, wished the actor. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires."

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, wrote in a post, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."

The post saw a number of their industry friends react to it. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote: "Happiest birthday dear @aliaabhatt !! Keep inspiring and may you grow strength to strength." Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai deftly handled Oprah Winfrey's query on 'sex out of marriage'. Watch

Soni has always been very protective about Alia. Speaking to India Today in 2019, she had mentioned how she had brought her up like a normal middle-class girl. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life.”

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had also wished the actor. Karan Johar, her mentor in films, had hosted a party for her at his home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt kareena kapoor priyanka chopra

Related Stories

bollywood

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, tracing her Kashmiri, Gujarati, German roots

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday party

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP