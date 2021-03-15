Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Katrina Kaif says 'may you conquer the world', Priyanka Chopra calls her beautiful

Alia Bhatt got special birthday messages from a number of her industry friends such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Kareena also posted a picture of the Raazi actor and wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can."

Katrina Kaif, who was previously in a relationship with Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, wished the actor. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires."

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, wrote in a post, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."

The post saw a number of their industry friends react to it. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote: "Happiest birthday dear @aliaabhatt !! Keep inspiring and may you grow strength to strength." Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai deftly handled Oprah Winfrey's query on 'sex out of marriage'. Watch

Soni has always been very protective about Alia. Speaking to India Today in 2019, she had mentioned how she had brought her up like a normal middle-class girl. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life.”

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had also wished the actor. Karan Johar, her mentor in films, had hosted a party for her at his home.