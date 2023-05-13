Alia Bhatt calls Met Gala red carpet debut 'massive deal', recalls her thoughts: 'I was making sure I don’t fall down'

Actor Alia Bhatt, who made heads turn at her Met Gala debut earlier this month, spoke about how she felt ahead of the event. In a new interview, Alia said that she was making sure that 'I don’t fall down on the red carpet'. The actor added that it was a 'massive and big deal' but she also wanted it to be ‘about having fun’. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt says she's been away from Raha for the longest time for Met Gala)

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala event this year.

At the Met Gala, Alia hit the red carpet in a white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings.

Speaking with News18, Alia said, “The little girl in me was just making sure that I don’t fall down on the red carpet and that I was getting enough time to pose, take a breath and enjoy the moment. It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time.”

Talking about if she has a 'magic mantra', she said, “I don’t know if anybody can give their secret away even if they had it. In my case, however, there’s genuinely no secret. I have a very chaotic mind. I like doing many things at once. So, you can say that it’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy. It keeps me fulfilled.”

After the Met Gala event, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfit on Instagram. A part of her caption read, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra -Part 1: Shiva opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. She will make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the upcoming action-thriller Heart of Stone which will premiere on Netflix.

The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pipeline.

