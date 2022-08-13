Alia Bhatt shares new video from babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him light of her life. Watch

Alia Bhatt shared a new video from her Italian babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor. She is expecting her first child with her husband. Sonam Kapoor, who is also pregnant, celebrated her babymoon at the same location. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'finest actor' of last decade)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video captured a glimpse of the sunny weather in Italy. It featured Ranbir Kapoor in an all-blue look with a blue shirt and denim pants. He soaked-up the sun wearing a pair of sunglasses. In the video, he grooved to the latest song of Brahmastra, titled Deva Deva.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “The light of my life,” with lots of fire emojis referring to Ranbir’s character Shiva in Brahmastra. Reacting to the video, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni added several red heart emojis in the comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Brahmastra, Ranbir will play the role of agni astra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it marks the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir. Alia as Isha plays Ranbir’s love interest in the film. Interestingly, they fell in love while working on the film.

Alia and Ranbir dated for almost 5 years, as long as the making of Brahmastra. The couple finally tied the knot in April this year. Two months after their dreamy and intimate wedding, they announced the news of Alia’s pregnancy on social media.

In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she shared a photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from a sonography session. She shared, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor, while Ranbir sat beside her. Talking about embracing motherhood, Alia recently revealed how Ranbir is taking care of her during pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She told Prabhat Khabar, “He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON