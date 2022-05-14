Alia Bhatt celebrates one month of marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, posts new romantic pics from wedding functions

Alia Bhatt shared new romantic photos of her and husband Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding festivities on Saturday. The candid photographs show Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married a month ago on April 14, keeping each other close as they enjoy their wedding celebrations. Also Read| Alia Bhatt shares pic with her two 'beautiful' moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia shared three pictures on her Instagram account to mark the special occasion, and captioned them with emojis of a red balloon, a dancing girl, and a cake. The first picture was from their sangeet function, and showed Alia and Ranbir smiling as they held each other, with their eyes closed. The second and the third pictures were from their wedding reception. The second pic, a candid black-and-white snap, showed Ranbir hugging Alia from the back as they laughed. The third was also a candid picture of them laughing, with Alia looking at her husband.

Fans and friends showered love on the Alia Bhatt's new wedding photos. Actor Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi left heart emojis on Alia's post. A fan called Alia and Ranbir the 'best jodi in the world,' while another dubbed them 'Romeo and Juliet.' One wrote, "Newly married couple looking hot."

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Bandra home Vastu in presence of close family and friends. They later hosted some more friends at a reception party at their home. Alia and Ranbir were together for over five years before they married each other on the balcony of their Bandra home, Vastu.

They started dating in 2017 when they started working together in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, marks the first time Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on screen. The film is scheduled for release on September 9.

